March Madness in the workplace

The country is gripped by madness, March Madness.

The hoop hysteria is not limited to sports bars and living rooms, it can also take over the workplace.

"People spend about 25 minutes per day during March Madness talking about sports scores or taking a look at the scores on their computer," says Brandi Britton of OfficeTeam.  

While looking up scores and watching the game could become a distraction on the job, March Madness also creates opportunities for team building in the workplace.  

March Madness fan Brian Markle says, "When there is an event to pull everybody together a lot more camaraderie."

Are you participating in March Madness? Who do you have winning the tournament? 

