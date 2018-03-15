Toys R Us preparing for liquidation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Toys R Us preparing for liquidation

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Toys R US informed employees Wednesday that they will most likely close or sell all of its 800 remaining stores across the U.S. 

If that happens, 33,000 employees will lose their jobs in one of the largest retail layoffs.

It's still unknown what will happen to customers holding Toys R US gift cards.

At least one U.S. Senator is urging the company to redeem outstanding gift cards for cash.

The big box toy retailer is reportedly exploring options that could potentially keep 200 stores open after it liquidates.

