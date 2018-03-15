US farmers try new methods to prevent fertilizer nutrients from running off of their land and into urban water supplies

Across the country, farmers are trying new methods to prevent fertilizer nutrients from running off their land and contaminating water supplies.

In northwest Ohio, farmers are now taking more seriously how to manage the water that runs off their lands.

Meghan Burgess, Natural Resources Conservation Service said, "Knowing what you're doing on your ground is important for your entire community."

Four years ago the city of Toledo ordered an emergency shutdown of its water supply after it was contaminated by a toxic algae bloom on Lake Erie, caused in large part by fertilizer runoff from farmlands.

Bill Kellogg, a farmer said, "Our conservation efforts started 25 years ago, then when the Toledo water crisis happened, we knew there was gonna be a backlash over it towards agriculture."

Shane Kellogg, a farmer said, "We figured we better start doing our part out here, you know, to help cure that problem."

Conservation practices like cover crops and minimizing surface soil disturbance, helps to keep nutrients like phosphorus in the soil, and to use less fertilizer.

Kellog said, "This is where we've strip-tilled. we're not putting more fertilizer out there than we need to. we're putting it in a narrow band."

Burgess said, "and up here we have a filter strip."

With federal government support, ongoing trials across the country are finding what practices are most effective in preventing nutrient runoff.

Chris Kurt, a farmer said, "These are the water testing stations that tests all the surface water that comes off our fields for nutrients that might be caught up in our water. The more nutrients that stay in the field, the less I have to apply in the future, hopefully the more money that gets put back in my pocket."

Kellogg said, "Conservation is somewhat a state of mind, and you have to want to do it."

With farmers cooperating voluntarily, there is progress in preventing runoff to ensure healthier soils and cleaner water for everyone.