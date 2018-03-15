One more nice day before wintry mix Friday

We won't be able to replicate the wonderful day we had on Wednesday but Thursday won't be bad either.



Highs will be cooler but above average in the low 50s.



We'll also have a little more cloud cover and breezy conditions.



Winds will continue to increase tonight and by Friday we'll have gusts up to 45 mph possible.



Our next system moves in overnight and gives us a chance for drizzle or freezing drizzle.



By Friday morning a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will be falling in Siouxland and will last through the day.



With temperatures sitting near freezing the type will likely be changing through the day.



Snow and ice accumulations appear likely though the warm weather we've had recently should help melt some of it.



Snow accumulations could reach two inches in our northern counties with a tenth or two of ice accumulations possible as well.



We dry out for Saturday but look to stay cloudy.



Our next system moves in Sunday night and looks to stick around into Tuesday.



At this point it looks like we could have a rain and snow mix from that one.