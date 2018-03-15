Siouxland governors urge President Trump to reject reduction in Renewable Fuel Standard

The governors of all three Siouxland states are urging President Donald Trump to reject proposals to weaken the Renewable Fuel Standard

The governors of all three Siouxland states are urging President Donald Trump to reject proposals to weaken the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The Renewable Fuel Standard is a federal program that requires transportation fuel sold in the U.S. to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels, like ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency has recommended reducing that mandate.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sent a letter to Trump today thanking him for his support of the RFS and saying that any effort to undermine it would be devastating for Iowa farmers and the Iowa economy. Governors Pete Ricketts of Nebraska and Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota also signed the letter, along with the governors of Indiana and Missouri.



Read the letter here.