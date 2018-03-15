I-29 construction detour in Sioux City downtown riverfront area starts March 23

The Iowa Department of Transportation said starting March 23, the southbound Interstate-29 traffic between U.S. 77, Iowa 12, and Wesley Parkway and Floyd Boulevard (exit 147a) will be shifted to the southbound frontage road near Wesley Parkway to accommodate reconstruction of the southbound I-29 lanes.

The southbound Pierce Street on-ramp and southbound Floyd Boulevard off-ramp will be closed.



The change will begin at 3 p.m. Friday weather permitting. The detours will remain in place until October.



See the detour maps here:

Floyd Boulevard detour map:

Pierce Street ramp detour map: