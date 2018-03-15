Host of Genius Junior, Neil Patrick Harris, talks with News Four Today's Michelle Schoening

KTIV News 4 Today Anchor Michelle Schoening said, "Joining me from Vancouver, Canada, is the always funny, actor, comedian, writer Neil Patrick, wait for it, Harris. He's the host and one of the executive producers of NBC's new game show that celebrates the smartest kids in America -- Genius Junior. First and foremost, give viewers an idea of what they'll see this Sunday."

Genius Junior host, Neil Patrick Harris said, "Genius Junior is a competition where we've gone around the nation and found an incredible batch of incredibly smart eight to 12 year old kids. And we pit them against each other in teams of three and I challenge them in different areas of their brain. So we'll do spelling challenges, math challenges, geography challenges, memory challenges. They're very difficult questions but they're not necessary rapid fire, boringly wrote, they're interesting, exciting and unique. These kids are amazing at their recall and their abilities. We're trying to crown one winning team as Genius Junior Champions over the course of the season. And I feel it's a really exciting show to watch. The idea was interesting. The kids we acquired are great and they're human and they're regular. It's nice to see them be supportive of each other. It's not super cut throat. I think it's great for them to have this platform to be able to do it is what they do and not in a freakish way. We're actually honoring education and allowing them to do remarkable things that I think viewers will find kind of jaw dropping."

Michelle asked, "You've played such a big role in sitcoms throughout your career, what made you want to do a game show?"

Neil said, "I've loved game shows since I was a small child in tiny town New Mexico which is where I grew up. I was a kid in the 80s and 90s. So I watched all the morning quiz shows. And in my life I feel like I'm a bit of a game show host in parties that we have at home. When we have parties at home I'm the one that organizes the games and explains the rules well and keeps things on take. I'm also a parent. My husband and I have twin seven year old that are in the first grade. So right now education for us is a primary focus. So I'm very aware of what it is that they're watching and how it can be effect for them and also entertaining. And when I was a kid myself I played a super smart guy. I'm not super smart but I played one on TV. So I think that triad was enough for me to be apart of something like this. When you get a little tiny eight year old child on stage in front of an audience with lights and you ask them to do incredibly difficult math challenges and they do it so quickly and so adorably, I don't know who want to watch that.

Michelle said, "Neil thanks for being with us this morning. We look forward to watch Genius Junior Sunday at eight o'clock right here on NBC. Neil thanks again, have a great."

Neil said, "You too, thanks so much."