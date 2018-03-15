FDA says it plans to lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

FDA says it plans to lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Food and Drug Administration wants to make cigarettes less addictive.

The agency has announced it plans to lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.

The goal is to make them no longer addictive.

Investigators will also look into how tobacco flavors influence smoking habits.

The FDA gained some authority over tobacco products in 2009 but cannot ban them altogether. 

