Trial date set for man accused of stabbing man outside a Sioux City home

A Trail date has been set for a man accused of stabbing a man outside a Sioux City home.

Police say on July 23, 29-year-old Daniel Levering and two other individuals attacked Vincent Walker outside his Sioux City home on 22nd Street.

Levering stabbed Walker once in chest and three times in back.

Walker was then taken to mercy medical center where he later died.

Back in August, Levering pleaded not guilty to the charge of first degree murder.

And earlier this week, Woodbury county court has rescheduled Levering's trial.

He is now set to appear in court on July 17 for his jury trial