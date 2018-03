A Nebraska man is in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in Sioux City.

Thirty-year-old Ryan Wilcox was sentenced Tuesday to sixteen years in federal prison without parole.

Wilcox has admitted to distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area from January 2017 to April 2017.

After Wilcox serves his sixteen years, he also must serve an eight-year term of supervised release.