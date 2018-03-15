Sioux City man beats all odds after kidney cancer diagnosis

A Sioux City man beat all odds, and is walking proof that you can't take life for granted.

"I take every day to be more precious," said Don Jorgensen, Sioux City.

Don Jorgensen, a Sioux City native, had his life take a 1-80, 3 years ago.

After losing a large amount of weight in a small amount of time- he went to see his doctor.

An oncologist told him he had cancer in his kidneys, that spread to his heart and lungs, and was given two and a half months to live.

"Well my wife and I said, that's unacceptable- we are not going to settle for that," said Jorgensen.

Not giving up, Don and his wife then went to surgical urologist Dr. Chad LaGrange at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Dr. LaGrange performed an 8 hour surgery to remove the cancer

"They did remove the kidney, and they gave me a double bypass, and removed the cancer out of there," said Jorgensen.

He was expected to be there post surgery for almost 3 weeks, Don was out of the hospital in six days.

Before going into surgery, Don told his doctor, he needed to make it to one event.

"He's like you know, I got Sturgis coming up, so I gotta make sure I make it to Sturgis," adds Dr. LaGrange, Surgical Urologist, Nebraska Medicine . "I said, 'I sure hope you do'."

"That was a goal I had, in fact," said Jorgensen. "I walked and worked every day to build my strength. Because I had this in my mind that I was going out there."

"Motorcycles will make you feel younger," said Jorgensen. "That's what us old guys need."

Today, Don is doing well-

"Gee, we're three years in and I'm way ahead of the game," adds Jorgensen.



-and he continues to ride.

"I try to get as much out of life as I possibly can, that's why I'm still riding motorcycles," said Jorgensen.

"Don's case is a great example of why you go into surgery," adds Dr. LeGrange. "To be able to take somebody who's in pretty dire circumstances, and see them three years later riding their motorcycle to Sturgis."

Don does still have cancer in his lungs, and has to take a chemo pill every day, and goes for scans every 12 weeks.