Miami pedestrian bridge collapses, killing several, police say

A pedestrian walkway in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing several people.



WATCH LIVE: Miami bridge collapse

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities after multiple vehicles were crushed by the span near Florida International University's campus.

The bridge was scheduled to open early next year.

The walkway weighed 950 tons and was 174 feet long, according to FIU.

It was built and designed by MCM in partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers with the expectation that it could withstand hurricane-force winds, the college said.

According to FIU, the bridge was lifted off its temporary support and placed in its permanent position — atop a seven-lane road — on Saturday.

The $11.4 million bridge was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.



See updates here.

Previous:

A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area and it's not immediately clear if anyone is hurt.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university's main Miami-area campus.

Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.



