Pedestrian bridge collapses near Florida International University

A portion of the new pedestrian bridge near the campus of Florida International University in Miami has collapsed Thursday.
The bridge, scheduled to open to the public in early 2019, crossed Southwest 8th Street near 109th Avenue.Watch Live: Bridge collapses near Florida International University near Miami
See updates here.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com