Sheriff's office releases surveillance video from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting

The Broward County Florida Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video showing the actions of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer moments after the first shots were fired on campus.

Stoneman Douglas Resource Officer Scot Peterson can be seen with an unidentified school employee outside a room in the first moments of the massacre last month.

Peterson is seen with a school employee walking toward a room at 2:22 p.m., less than a minute after the first shots were fired by accused gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Less than a minute later, three people, Peterson and two others, can be seen on a golf cart driving through campus.

At 2:23 p.m., Peterson arrives at the 1200 building and takes a position outside.

He stays outside until the shooting is over at 2:27 p.m.

The videos have been a source of interest since investigations began into the actions of several law enforcement officials, including Peterson, who reportedly failed to immediately enter the school building where the shooting took place, as officers are trained to do.

Peterson resigned shortly after an investigation was announced. His attorney says Peterson did nothing wrong.

No other deputies are seen in the video released Thursday.