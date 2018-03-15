Spring outlook shows warmer conditions for much of the country

Tuesday is the first official day of spring.



On Thursday the Climate Prediction Center released their outlook of what temperature and precip trends are looking like as we go through the spring season.



Much of the country is looking warmer than average and better chances for that the further south you go in the country while there's just a small portion of the northern portion of the U.S. is looking like they could end up cooler than average.



Here in Siouxland we're looking at equal chances of ending up warmer or cooler than average.



Once we look at precipitation we're looking at maybe wetter conditions across the northern portions of the area.



That could result in some flooding in some areas of the country as well especially the eastern portions of the U.S.



Across the western states and in the southwest we're looking at maybe drier conditions for the spring months.



Here in Siouxland, again, we're looking at equal chances of being wetter or drier than normal but northern Siouxland may end up on the wetter end of the scale.



Just as a reminder this is a look at trends through the season, not each individual week.



We'll be looking at those conditions changing as we go through the season as well.



One thing is for certain, though: we'll keep you up to date on the latest as we go through the spring season.