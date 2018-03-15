Spring outlook shows warmer conditions for much of the country - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spring outlook shows warmer conditions for much of the country

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

Tuesday is the first official day of spring.

On Thursday the Climate Prediction Center released their outlook of what temperature and precip trends are looking like as we go through the spring season.

Much of the country is looking warmer than average and better chances for that the further south you go in the country while there's just a small portion of the northern portion of the U.S. is looking like they could end up cooler than average.

Here in Siouxland we're looking at equal chances of ending up warmer or cooler than average.

Once we look at precipitation we're looking at maybe wetter conditions across the northern portions of the area.

That could result in some flooding in some areas of the country as well especially the eastern portions of the U.S.

Across the western states and in the southwest we're looking at maybe drier conditions for the spring months.

Here in Siouxland, again, we're looking at equal chances of being wetter or drier than normal but northern Siouxland may end up on the wetter end of the scale.

Just as a reminder this is a look at trends through the season, not each individual week.

We'll be looking at those conditions changing as we go through the season as well.

One thing is for certain, though: we'll keep you up to date on the latest as we go through the spring season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.