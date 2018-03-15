Franke named Hard Rock Hotel & Casino general manager

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City has some new leadership

Jim Franke was named Sioux City's new general manager today.

Franke recently worked as senior vice president of operations and general manager with Warner Hospitality based in Las Vegas.

He also spent seven years with Argosy gaming Company, at one point working as director of operations for the Belle of Sioux City.

Franke takes over for Todd Moyer, who resigned in August of last year to take a job with Hard Rock International.

