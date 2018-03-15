1 missing after explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Texas

One person is missing and two injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in Texas.

Crews are working to put out this massive fire at the Tri-Chem Industries Plant in Cresson where another blast just occurred.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 Thursday morning.

The Hood County Sheriff says one person was badly burned and another is unaccounted for.

Cresson's mayor says firefighters were considering pulling back from the scene over the risk of additional explosions.



