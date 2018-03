The Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors celebrate Siouxland's outstanding small businesses Thursday.

The 2018 Small Business EXPO was held jointly with Rush Hour Connect.

The EXPO brings dozens of Siouxland's leading small businesses together to showcase their products and services.

Organizers say small businesses are the heart of the U-S economy.

Everything from vendors, networking, drawings, and tasty food and drink- there was something for everyone at this year's EXPO.