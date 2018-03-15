Solar energy presentation to be held tonight in Norfolk

The largest solar farm in Nebraska has started operations

The Nebraska Conservation Education Fund will be hosting a presentation in Norfolk tonight on community solar farms.

The event will take place tonight at the Black Cow Fat Pig Pub in Norfolk at 6 pm.

Jamison Willis and Nic Nealy, who represent the education fund, will share information organized by the Nebraskans for solar group on how they set up solar farms. Both have experience funding solar farms across several rural Nebraska communities.

An informal poll will also be taken to help gauge the interest level of solar farms in Norfolk.