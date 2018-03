Traffic was backed up near Hinton, Iowa following a one-vehicle rollover.

Authorities say a pickup hauling a trailer with a riding lawnmower lost control on Highway 75 near mile marker 109, shortly before 4 pm.

Northbound traffic was pushed to a single lane as crews worked on the accident scene.

Right now there is no word if anyone was hurt in the crash.

We will bring you more information on the accident as it becomes available.