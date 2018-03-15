KTIV's Mason Mauro previews Dakota Valley's state bid

For the second straight year, the Dakota Valley boys are playing in the South Dakota state basketball tournament. The Panthers only had two starters back from last year's team that finished fifth. They'll be the underdogs in round one.

Dakota Valley is the sixth seed out of the eight teams in Class A. The Panthers will be facing third-seeded Sioux Valley, who's 19-3.

DV has six seniors and that experience has paid off in the postseason. In regional play, the Panthers trailed Canton by 17 points before winning. In round two, they trailed by 7 with under two minutes to go, and won at the buzzer, 61-60. Then, they rallied to beat Bon Homme in the round of 16 to get to state.

DV won't be surprised by anything that happens at state.

"We didn't have the highest seed so we had a tough road," said head coach Jason Kleis. "All three games, we were down with two minutes left in three straight games. So my hair's getting a little greyer you can see on the side here. But it's been a blast. The kids have stepped up when they needed to and hopefully that carries over and we're going to have a great state tournament."

"We rely on good ball movement and sharing the ball and passing the ball to each other," said senior Jack McCabe. "I don't see the bigger stage changing that much at all. We can't fall into the bright lights and just got to keep playing together as a team."

Dakota Valley knows their opponent well. They beat Sioux Valley in the Round of 16 last season. We're in Mountain Time here so the game will start at 8:45 Central Time. We'll have the highlights tonight at ten.