Madison County Sheriff's Department preps for winter weather headed to the area

Winter is not over yet.

In Madison County, Nebraska Sheriff's Deputies are getting ready for another round of winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland.

They say they will be out on the roads tomorrow making sure they are available to anyone who needs help.

Roads could get slick tomorrow and the Madison County Sheriffs Department says there are a few things you can do to make sure you're safe on the roads.

"Before you go, check the road conditions. If you don't have to drive, don't go out until the roads have cleared up. and, if you do have to go out clear your windshield. Don't just scrape a little hole to see through. Allow that extra time to warm your car up Scrape your windshields both front and back," says Sgt. Jim Vrbski with Madison County Sheriff's Department.

They say to make sure to slow down if out on the roads tomorrow.