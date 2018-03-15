Former Sioux City police officer offers survival skills to stude - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Sioux City police officer offers survival skills to students in a crisis situation

Posted:
By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The subject of violence in our schools has been in the headlines a lot lately. Thursday, one Sioux City school did something to prepare for the unthinkable.

Retired Sioux City Police Officer Chad Sheehan talked to students, at Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, about his "S.A.V.E." program.  "S.A.V.E." stands for shelter, awareness, violence, evacuate. Sheehan says it's designed to empower people to know that even if they're confronted by an active shooter, there are things that you can do to increase their chances of survival.

Sheehan consults with schools, businesses, and even first responders on how to handle a crisis situation. "They have to know what they can do," said says Chad Sheehan, Speaker/Crisis Advisor. "When it comes to violence it's never going to be pretty, and it's not pretty to talk about, and it's not fun to hear. But, I think they have to know." So he doesn't alarm his audience, Sheehan does customize his dialogue depending on the age of the group.

