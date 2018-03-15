LAKES AREA NEWS: Iowa Great lakes trail project update

Changes could be on the way for some well known trails in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Trails projects are on the drawing board in the Iowa Great Lakes and Spencer. In Dickinson County, the board of supervisors Tuesday awarded a bid of a little more than $157,000 to extend a recreational trail from north of the Pearson Lakes Art Center on the west side of Highway 71 to County Home Road. The project is slated for completion by this coming 4th of July.

In Clay County, a public informational meeting will be held Monday at 6:00 pm in the council chambers at the Spencer City Hall to outline plans for a 4.2 mile recreational trail following some abandoned railroad right-of-way from 18th Street in Spencer to 300th Street in Clay county. The 10-foot wide trail would include signage and safety enhancements. The public will have an opportunity to review plans and ask questions of design engineers who will be present at Monday's evening.

If things go as planned, a bid letting would be held by the Iowa Department of Transportation in June of this year, with construction from July through November, 2018 and paving in 2019.