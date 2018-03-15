Former Norfolk, NE man arrested for alleged Stanton County sexua - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Norfolk, NE man arrested for alleged Stanton County sexual assault

Posted:
STANTON, NE (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) -

A former Norfolk man is behind bars after being arrested for a sexual assault that, officials say, happened more than seven years ago.

Authorities arrested 59-year-old Paul Lovell, in Shawnee, Kansas, on Wednesday after a four-month investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Unger says the investigation centered on an alleged sexual assault of a pre-teen girl that happened in Stanton.

Lovell is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child, and intentional child abuse and third degree sexual assault.

