Bill with fetal heartbeat amendment passes out of Iowa House committee

A house bill that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed out of the Health and Human Services committee.

The so-called "heartbeat bill", which would ban abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, was attached to a bill banning the sale of fetal tissue.

If signed into the law it would make Iowa one of the most restrictive states in the nation when it comes to abortion. The bill does not make exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or age. The only exception would be if the mother's physical health was endangered.

The bill now goes to the full house for a vote.