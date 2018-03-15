Dakota Valley stopped by Sioux Valley in state opener

Dakota Valley lost to Sioux Valley, 75-55, at the state tournament on Thursday.

Dakota Valley lost their opener at the South Dakota Class A state basketball tournament, 75-55, to Sioux Valley on Thursday.

The third-seeded Cossacks led 21-11 after one quarter and 39-25 at the half. Sioux Valley blew the game wide open, outscoring the Panthers 23-11 in the third quarter. The Panthers shot just 31% from the field while the Cossacks hit 46% of their shots.

Senior Jack McCabe led Dakota Valley with 16 points and Charlie Cox added 10. Trevor Hanson led Sioux Valley with 21 points and Trevor Olson added 20.

The Panthers will play Pine Ridge in the consolation round on Friday at 2:45 CT. Sioux Valley will play second-seeded Madison in the semifinals.