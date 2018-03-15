Dakota Valley stopped by Sioux Valley in state opener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Dakota Valley stopped by Sioux Valley in state opener

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Dakota Valley lost to Sioux Valley, 75-55, at the state tournament on Thursday. Dakota Valley lost to Sioux Valley, 75-55, at the state tournament on Thursday.
RAPID CITY, SD (KTIV) -

Dakota Valley lost their opener at the South Dakota Class A state basketball tournament, 75-55, to Sioux Valley on Thursday.

The third-seeded Cossacks led 21-11 after one quarter and 39-25 at the half. Sioux Valley blew the game wide open, outscoring the Panthers 23-11 in the third quarter. The Panthers shot just 31% from the field while the Cossacks hit 46% of their shots.

Senior Jack McCabe led Dakota Valley with 16 points and Charlie Cox added 10. Trevor Hanson led Sioux Valley with 21 points and Trevor Olson added 20.

The Panthers will play Pine Ridge in the consolation round on Friday at 2:45 CT. Sioux Valley will play second-seeded Madison in the semifinals.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

    Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:47:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.More >>
    Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.More >>

  • Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83

    Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:41:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, rear, knocks the ball away from Alabama 's Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, rear, knocks the ball away from Alabama 's Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years.More >>
    Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years.More >>

  • Who needs 3s? Not Kentucky in 78-73 win over Davidson

    Who needs 3s? Not Kentucky in 78-73 win over Davidson

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:41:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo starts off the team's first-round game against Davidson with a dunk during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo starts off the team's first-round game against Davidson with a dunk during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
    No 3s? No biggie: Kentucky downs Davidson 78-73 despite failing to make a single 3-pointer.More >>
    No 3s? No biggie: Kentucky downs Davidson 78-73 despite failing to make a single 3-pointer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.