Another community officially declares its emergency ambulance plan

One more community officially declares its emergency ambulance plan, following the separation from Siouxland Paramedics at the beginning of the year.

Dakota City leaders met Thursday and voted to use the South Sioux City fire department for Tier 2 emergency ambulance service.

The procedure remains the same, except now, for a more critical call such as cardiac arrest, the assistance will come from South Sioux City, instead of Siouxland Paramedics. The Dakota City Fire department still will dispatch its own ambulance and EMTs.

"Dakota City is paged out, and they respond. Automatically, everybody goes, and then once on scene, make the decision on if a paramedic is necessary for advanced care," said Jerry Yacevich, Dakota City Mayor.

Dakota City leaders say the only change they see from their previous service is a different logo on the side of the truck. The highest level of service will continue to be provided.