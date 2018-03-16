100-year-old hair stylist still working

For her 100th birthday, Juanita Gallatin, a Houston native, returned to the beauty shop to work on some of her clients. Although she's reached the century mark, she has no plans on slowing down.

There's nothing else Gallatin enjoys more.

Gallatin said, "I love it here. I love the people."

Gallatin loves being a hair stylist because she not only gets to hear her client's stories, she gets to offer words of wisdom.

Gallatin said, "I told them how to raise their kids. And I told them what was good for them."

She surely has a lot of advice to offer.

At 100-years-old, she's still making people look good.

It's a profession Gallatin got into after she dropped out of high school.

An action that didn't sit well with grandma.

Gallatin said, "She said, yes, you're going to get an education Gallatin because I'm going to see that you do. You're coming in there with me and you're going to beauty school. I said fine."

Eighty-four years later, her credential still proudly hangs on the wall.

Gallatin hasn't done this alone.

She went to work for her daughter a few decades ago.

Gallatin said, "I did what I wanted to. You know that."

Age hasn't always made it easy.

It's impacted her hearing, sight, and her own locks.

Gallatin said, "I used to have a lot of hair, but no more."

But to her, 100 is just a number, and she has no plans of slowing down.

Gallatin said, "Until I croak. Until I die. Until the Lord takes me home, and maybe he'll give me a beauty shop up there."

