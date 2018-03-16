Puerto Rico still waits for promised aid, six months after hurricane

In Puerto Rico's remote mountain town of Corozal, water is a scarce and prized commodity, more than six months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, leaving most residents in the dark, and without power.

Puerto Rico has received only a fraction of the federal funds it requested, as an increasing number of people fear they are being forgotten while U.S. and local authorities transition from emergency to recovery mode despite tens of thousands still waiting for permanent shelter, water or power as the next hurricane season approaches.

Some aid money was slated to buy a generator for Corozal where 130 families depend on a community well that doesn't have electricity.

But nothing happened afterward, say town residents, a common complaint about the lack of aid money reaching the island's far-flung inland communities.

Residents in towns like Corozal feel abandoned, and say they have given up hope that local and federal officials will come through with promised help.

The Puerto Rican government says the storms caused an estimated $31 billion in damage to housing and has placed some blame for lack of resources to Puerto Rico's territorial status, which it says plays a big role in how the federal government is responding to the disaster.

FEMA said in a statement that it continues to work with Puerto Rico's government and other agencies and groups, and noted that the response to the hurricane was the longest sustained domestic air mission of food and water and the largest disaster air mission in U.S. history.

At nearly six months since Hurricane Maria, 96 percent of water customers have service and 93 percent of power customers have electricity.