Gold spills on Russian runway after plane door glitch

A hatch of a cargo plane accidentally flew open after take off from Russia, scattering more than 6,000 pounds of gold on the runway.

The Nimbus Airlines AN-12 was carrying about 18,000 pounds of gold and other precious metals, according to local media.

Footage showed gold bars scattered across the runway and some dug under snow in nearby areas.

A local newspaper reported the value of the gold, platinum and diamonds abroad the aircraft totaling $368 million.

Russian media reported 172 gold bars weighing 6,800 pounds were later recovered from the area.

The plane landed at an airfield about seven-miles from where it took off.

An investigation is underway.

No injuries were reported.