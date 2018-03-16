2017 traffic fatalities in South Dakota up 11 percent - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2017 traffic fatalities in South Dakota up 11 percent

Posted:
Courtesy: South Dakota DOT Courtesy: South Dakota DOT
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Highway traffic fatalities in South Dakota last year were up about 11 percent over 2016.
   
The Department of Public Safety says there were 129 fatalities in the state in 2017, up 13 from the previous year.
   
Office of Highway Safety Director Lee Axdahl says the state was on target to finish the year with fewer than 100 traffic fatalities for the first time in history, but there were 42 fatalities in the last three months of the year -- about one-third of the yearly total.
   
Axdahl says South Dakota still has one of the lowest traffic fatality rates in the nation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.