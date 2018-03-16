Dakota Valley basketball team lends a hand to Tea Area basketbal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota Valley basketball team lends a hand to Tea Area basketball team after their bus gets stuck

Posted:
Courtesy: Tea Area BBB Stats Courtesy: Tea Area BBB Stats
RAPID CITY, SD (KTIV) -

The South Dakota High School State Boys Basketball Tournament for Class A is being held in Rapid City, South Dakota and the area has been blanketed with snow.

Friday, the Tea Area Men's Basketball team's bus got stuck in the parking lot of their hotel.

That's when the Dakota Valley Men's Basketball team players helped give the bus a push to move it along. 

Tea Area BBB Stats tweeted, "Dak 12 conference working together when our team bus gets stuck in the snow in a parking lot. Thanks @DVMensBball for your help! #Dak12Rules."  

