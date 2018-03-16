Studies show people who eat more green vegetables have lower ris - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Studies show people who eat more green vegetables have lower risk of some diseases

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Don't just wear your greens this St. Patty's Day eat them too.

Studies show people who eat more leafy green vegetables have a lower risk of some chronic diseases.

Greens are also an excellent source of folic acid, Vitamin-E and Vitamin-C.

Dietary fiber from kale, spinach and broccoli can help with weight loss by filling you up, with fewer calories.

But if you don't like vegetables -- experts suggest adding them to soup or fruit smoothies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.