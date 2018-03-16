Studies show people who eat more green vegetables have lower risk of some diseases

Don't just wear your greens this St. Patty's Day eat them too.

Studies show people who eat more leafy green vegetables have a lower risk of some chronic diseases.

Greens are also an excellent source of folic acid, Vitamin-E and Vitamin-C.

Dietary fiber from kale, spinach and broccoli can help with weight loss by filling you up, with fewer calories.

But if you don't like vegetables -- experts suggest adding them to soup or fruit smoothies.