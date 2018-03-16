Cats, carcasses removed from putrid Des Moines house - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cats, carcasses removed from putrid Des Moines house

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

At least two dozen cats and some cat carcasses have been removed from a Des Moines home that authorities say had several inches of feces and garbage on the floor.

Police officers and Animal Rescue League of Iowa workers responded Wednesday to odor complaints about the house. Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek says charges are pending against the resident. The city maximum is six dogs and cats per household, and not more than three can be dogs. Parizek says the Rescue League identified eight dead cats and kittens, but there may be more because several carcasses were so decomposed they weren't readily identifiable as cats.

The Rescue League set out traps to catch and rescue an estimated 10 more cats hiding in air ducts or the house walls.

