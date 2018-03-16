No injuries reported in south-central Nebraska plane crash

A fire chief says no one was injured in a plane crash at the Hastings airport in south-central Nebraska.

Firefighters and other first responders were dispatched to Hastings Municipal Airport around 8 a.m. Friday. Hastings Fire Chief Kent Gilbert says only a pilot and co-pilot were on board. Gilbert says the plane crashed upon landing, ending up with its nose on the ground. He couldn't say what caused the twin-engine aircraft's carrier's mishap.

Airport manager David Wacker says he doesn't know whether winds gusting over 35 mph (56 kph) played any role in the accident. Wacker says the plane is operated by Ameriflight, a cargo outfit based at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Ameriflight officials didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.