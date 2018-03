The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced an immediate closure of Casselman Street.

The closure is between West 15th Street Place and Cottage Avenue to allow crews to make repair of the Casselman Street's paving.

The repaving is expected to be completed by April 2nd, 2018, and will be weather dependent.

The posted detour route will utilize Villa Avenue, Rebecca Street, and West 19th Street.

Motorist are advised to reduce speed and drive cautiously throughout the detour.