Nearly 100 Sioux City 4th graders will have their work on display at the Sioux City Museum.

This is the 27th year that students from 13 local schools will get to display their project which features prominent historic locations throughout Siouxland.

Museum officials say that the student history project exhibit is always one of the most popular throughout the year.

The exhibit will open tomorrow during regular Sioux City Museum Hours and will be on display through May 12th when students will be honored with a reception and awards ceremony.