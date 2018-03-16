Despite new faces, Bandits gelling ahead of opener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Despite new faces, Bandits gelling ahead of opener

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Another Champions Indoor Football season begins in Sioux City on Sunday. The Bandits are used to competing for championships, but haven't come away with a league title since 2015.

Sioux City finished 9-3 last season, and won a playoff game before falling in the Northern Conference Championship against Omaha.
    
The Bandits had the CIF's third highest scoring offense, putting up more than 59 points per game.
    
But this year, Sioux City began camp with plenty of new faces, including quarterback Liam Nadler.

"The team's really gelling," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "One of the things that we try to focus on is team chemistry, and we brought the right guys in for that. They all get along well, they hang out together. They're studying hard, they're doing things before and after practice."

"It just kind of a plug-and-play situation for the offense, with balancing out between run and pass. They have a solid group of o-linemen coming back this year. We're going to have our offensive threats behind those guys. It'll be a good year for us offensively, I think."

Sioux City hosts expansion team Quad City in their season opener on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

