Dakota Valley struggles from floor in state tournament loss - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota Valley struggles from floor in state tournament loss

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Dakota Valley lost to Sioux Valley on Thursday night, 75-55. Dakota Valley lost to Sioux Valley on Thursday night, 75-55.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

Dakota Valley knew the challenge they were facing in Sioux Valley at the state tournament. The Panthers eliminated the Cossacks in last year's Sweet 16, but Sioux Valley exacted revenge Thursday night in Rapid City, S.D.

Dakota Valley struggled to shoot the ball, going 5-for-27 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Sioux Valley couldn't miss.

"We missed about six or seven wide-open threes that usually go in for us," said head coach Jason Kleis. "Not every one of them. They're a momentum team, and once they got rolling, it was tough to stop them. They were throwing everything in, They're a great team. They beat us tonight, pretty soundly, as you saw."

"Really talented team," said senior Jack McCabe. "Got to give all the credit to them. We missed a lot of open looks early. That's hard to come back against a good team like that when you fall behind early."

"One of our biggest goals for our senior year was to make the trip back to the state tournament for the third year, and we did that."

Dakota Valley dropped to 17-7 with the loss. The Panthers beat Pine Ridge in the consolation semifinals on Friday, and will play for fifth place on Saturday.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Purdue's Haas injured in easy win vs. Cal State Fullerton

    Purdue's Haas injured in easy win vs. Cal State Fullerton

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:56:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) and Cal State Fullerton forward Jackson Rowe (34) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Detroit, Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) and Cal State Fullerton forward Jackson Rowe (34) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Detroit, Friday, March 16, 2018.
    Carsen Edwards scored 15 points and second-seeded Purdue eventually shook off the rust from a long layoff and routed Cal State Fullerton 74-48 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    Carsen Edwards scored 15 points and second-seeded Purdue eventually shook off the rust from a long layoff and routed Cal State Fullerton 74-48 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict facing another suspension

    Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict facing another suspension

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:56:07 GMT
    Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third straight season that he's facing punishment from the league.More >>
    Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third straight season that he's facing punishment from the league.More >>

  • AP source: Altuve, Astros agree to add $151M from 2020-2024

    AP source: Altuve, Astros agree to add $151M from 2020-2024

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:56:04 GMT
    A person familiar with the negotiations says AL MVP Jose Altuve and the World Series champion Houston Astros have agreed to a contract that guarantees him an additional $151 million over five seasons from 2020-24.More >>
    A person familiar with the negotiations says AL MVP Jose Altuve and the World Series champion Houston Astros have agreed to a contract that guarantees him an additional $151 million over five seasons from 2020-24.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.