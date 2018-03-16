Dakota Valley struggles from floor in state tournament loss

Dakota Valley knew the challenge they were facing in Sioux Valley at the state tournament. The Panthers eliminated the Cossacks in last year's Sweet 16, but Sioux Valley exacted revenge Thursday night in Rapid City, S.D.

Dakota Valley struggled to shoot the ball, going 5-for-27 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Sioux Valley couldn't miss.

"We missed about six or seven wide-open threes that usually go in for us," said head coach Jason Kleis. "Not every one of them. They're a momentum team, and once they got rolling, it was tough to stop them. They were throwing everything in, They're a great team. They beat us tonight, pretty soundly, as you saw."

"Really talented team," said senior Jack McCabe. "Got to give all the credit to them. We missed a lot of open looks early. That's hard to come back against a good team like that when you fall behind early."

"One of our biggest goals for our senior year was to make the trip back to the state tournament for the third year, and we did that."

Dakota Valley dropped to 17-7 with the loss. The Panthers beat Pine Ridge in the consolation semifinals on Friday, and will play for fifth place on Saturday.