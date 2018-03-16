Road conditions in Sioux City become slick during evening commut - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Road conditions in Sioux City become slick during evening commute

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police say there is a difference when it comes to driving on ice, as opposed to snow. 

Police say, if you have to travel tonight for whatever reason, take your time and slow down. 

They recommend providing at least four seconds of space between you, and the car in front of you.

They also say, use caution when driving on hills. 

"The drivers are feeling confident, they're loOKing at the roadway. They're not seeing the hidden dangers. So, they feel like the roads appear to be clear, I can drive on them OK and then they hit one patch of ice or they come up to an intersection like 6th and Jackson and they're maintaining their normal speed because they think it's ok and then they catch that hill and the light turns red on them, kind of without warning and they're hitting their breaks and they find themselves in a sideways slide down 6th street," says Brad Gorter with Sioux City Police. 

Gorter says even in town where speed limits are lower, shave at least five miles off your speed. 

