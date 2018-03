UPDATE:

A standoff near West 19th Street in Sioux City ended shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

EARLIER STORY:

Sioux City Police are on the scene of a standoff on West 19th Street.

Police tell KTIV reporter Ashly Richardson that a negotiator is on the scene. Investigators were called to the scene shortly after 11 Saturday morning.

SWAT is on the scene and police are urging people in the neighborhood to stay inside

Police say they know at least one male is inside the home.

Police were originally called to the resident on a welfare check.

Police say about a dozen shots have been fired from the residence.

Follow KTIV reporter Ashly Richardson's tweets from the scene here.