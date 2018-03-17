Fog possible overnight, clouds hanging tough - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fog possible overnight, clouds hanging tough

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Saturday was certainly a quieter day than Friday when we saw record precipitation, much of which fell as freezing rain in Sioux City.

Clouds have held strong through the day and will be with us again tonight.

We did melt a good deal of that ice with temperatures above freezing in the afternoon.

With that moisture available and calm winds fog could develop through the night.

With temperatures near freezing that could also create some slick conditions on roadways.

We keep the clouds around again for much of our Sunday though the sun could peek through out west for a little while.

Temperatures will be warmer as we jump up into the upper 40s.

Some drizzle or flurries will be possible Sunday night as a weak system pushes into the area.

We'll have a slight chance of a shower Monday before another system comes in Monday night into Tuesday.

This will bring a chance for a rain/snow mix with light accumulations possible.

We look to dry out and warm up again by the middle of the week.

