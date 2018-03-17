Musketeers beat by rival Sioux Falls

The Musketeers were beat by Sioux Falls on Saturday, 6-3.

Adam Dawe had a goal and an assist, Reid Stefanson added two assists and Sioux Falls beat the Musketeers on Saturday, 6-3.

The two teams combined for five goals in a volatile first period. Dylan Mills netted his 12th goal of the season with a one-timer that put Sioux City up 1-0 just 85 seconds into the game.

Dawe scored his 23rd goal of the season six minutes later to even the score. Stefanson notched his first assist on the goal.

Sioux City had an answer, as Micah Miller beat Stampede goalie Mikhail Berdin on a 1-on-1 opportunity for his 19th goal of the season.

But Sioux Falls scored twice in the final minute of the first, with goals from Artem Ivanyuzhenkov and Carson Dimoff, to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission.

The Stampede scored twice more in the second. Goals from Kevin Conley and Cameron Burke made it four unanswered and a 5-2 lead for Sioux Falls (29-14-8).

Mills scored his second goal of the game in the third period, but the Stampede added an empty-netter late in the game.

Sampo Ranta, Nate Clurman and Sammy Walker all had assists for Sioux City (21-21-6).

The Musketeers are in Omaha on Sunday for a 5:05 p.m. puck drop.