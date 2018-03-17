Ivanka Trump plans trip to Iowa

Race to the wire in PA: Trump embarrassment or close call?

Race to the wire in PA: Trump embarrassment or close call?

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last month

A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last month

The Latest: New 911 calls capture confusion during shooting

The Latest: New 911 calls capture confusion during shooting

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

The Latest: Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in bridge fall

The Latest: Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in bridge fall

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer says a Congolese mother has been reunited with her 7-year-old daughter months after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum and were separated by the U.S. government.

An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer says a Congolese mother has been reunited with her 7-year-old daughter months after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum and were separated by the U.S....

Immigrant reunited with child months after separation by US

Immigrant reunited with child months after separation by US

Michigan shipwreck hunters have found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873.

Michigan shipwreck hunters have found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873.

Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.

Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.

Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.

The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.

(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). this March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami....

(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). this March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami....

Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.

Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.

Renowned pediatrician and author Dr. T. Berry Brazelton has died at age 99.

Renowned pediatrician and author Dr. T. Berry Brazelton has died at age 99.

Federal health officials take first step to drastically cut nicotine levels in cigarettes.

Federal health officials take first step to drastically cut nicotine levels in cigarettes.

Review finds abortion is very safe but that women face delays, false medical information depending on where they live.

Review finds abortion is very safe but that women face delays, false medical information depending on where they live.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). FILE - This Thursday, March 8, 2018 file photo shows dead razor grass and masked fencing at the entrance to the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. The facility is currently the state's only abortio...

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). FILE - This Thursday, March 8, 2018 file photo shows dead razor grass and masked fencing at the entrance to the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. The facility is currently the state's only abortio...

Report: Abortion is safe but barriers reduce quality of care

Report: Abortion is safe but barriers reduce quality of care

A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.

A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

Ivanka Trump is headed to Iowa to promote workforce development.

The daughter of President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a learning center in the Des Moines suburb of Waukee on Monday. The Waukee Innovation and Learning Center is part of the local school district and houses a program aimed at partnering students with businesses.

Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to her father, says she's visiting the facility to promote the Trump administration's infrastructure plan, which includes a focus on workforce development.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to join her.