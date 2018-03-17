Ivanka Trump plans trip to Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ivanka Trump plans trip to Iowa

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Ivanka Trump is headed to Iowa to promote workforce development.

The daughter of President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a learning center in the Des Moines suburb of Waukee on Monday. The Waukee Innovation and Learning Center is part of the local school district and houses a program aimed at partnering students with businesses.

Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to her father, says she's visiting the facility to promote the Trump administration's infrastructure plan, which includes a focus on workforce development.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to join her.

