Two homes on Sioux City's West side are damaged after a women lost control of her SUV early Sunday morning.

OWI charges are pending against an 18-year-old Sioux City woman after she struck two homes with her vehicle near West 4th and Allan Streets just after 2 a.m.

The vehicle clipped the west side of 1800 West 4th and crashed through the east side of the home at 1804 West 4th.

Police say charges are pending results of a blood test.

The incident is still under investigation.