City council to discuss future of Warrior Hotel restoration

The road back to restoring two of Sioux City's most iconic downtown buildings could be paved at Monday night's city council meeting.

Council members are being advised by city staff to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Warrior Hotel Limited Partnership.

Local developer Lew Weinberg has been trying to bring the early 20th century Warrior and Davidson buildings back to life for months.

Weinberg is working with Restoration St. Louis to convert the buildings into a 146-room boutique hotel with 22 luxury apartments.

Plans also include a restaurant, bar, ballroom, banquet kitchen, and other amenities.

The project is estimated to cost $56 million.