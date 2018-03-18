New Details emerge in Saturday's standoff in Sioux city

New details are starting to emerge about a barricaded gunman on Sioux City's West side Saturday.

Police say several firearms were recovered from the home on Helmer Street.

Police were called to the home just after 11 Saturday morning for a check welfare call.

Police say a dozen shots were fired inside the home.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene.

Police did make contact with the man inside the home but later lost that contact.

A device was deployed inside the home and police entered the home where they found the man unresponsive but, still alive.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

The incident is still under investigation.