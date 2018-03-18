Coyote women blow out Colorado State to advance in WNIT - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Coyote women blow out Colorado State to advance in WNIT

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

Four Coyotes scored in double figures, led by Ciara Duffy's 19 points, and South Dakota beat Colorado State on Sunday, 74-49, to advance to the third round of the Women's NIT.

Northeast Nebraska alumni, Jaycee Bradley (Norfolk) and Allison Arens (Crofton), combined for 25 points. Arens added seven rebounds and four assists.

The Coyotes (28-6) were 8-of-20 from three-point range in the first two quarters, building a 40-22 lead by halftime.

"Anytime you come out and have a good start like that, hit down a few threes, it kind of kills their motivation, and boosts ours a little," said junior guard Allison Arens. "Awesome to come out like that."

Duffy had 11 points at halftime as South Dakota shot 43 percent on the day. USD finished 13-of-37 from distance.

Colorado State was led by Hannah Tvrdy's game-high 21 points.

South Dakota will host the round of 16 game on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Coyotes face either Michigan State or Toledo, who play on Monday.

