Bandits outlast Quad City in season opener

Liam Nadler completed 15-of-18 passes for 155 yards and threw four touchdowns in his Bandits debut, and Sioux City outlasted Quad City 45-35 on Sunday.

The Bandits spent much of the first quarter playing catchup after trailing 7-0 and 14-7. But in the second quarter, Sioux City created some distance. Nadler threw touchdowns to Darian Miller and Frederick Bruno to take a 31-21 lead into the half.

Quad City (0-1), an expansion team, kept the fight in the second half. A Tyler Williams rushing touchdown made it a three-point game, 38-35, early in the fourth quarter.

The Steamwheelers drove down the field and lined up the game-tying field goal in the final three minutes, but Michael Roche hit the left upright. The Bandits capitalized, as Nadler hit T.J. Oates for a 23-yard touchdown and some insurance.

Oates caught two touchdowns for Sioux City (1-0). Miller added three total touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

"We knew it was going to be tough," said Nadler. "I didn't think it was going to be this tough. I'll give them all the credit in the world. They hung in there. We could have put the game away multiple times, and we just didn't. That's something we need to get better on and continue."

"They didn't lay down," said Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen. "We thought man, we can really blow this game open, and credit to them for fighting. We've got a lot of things to clean up in that second half, but my guys stepped up in the last four, five, six minutes of the game, and got the job done."

Despite the loss, Quad City out-gained Sioux City, 226 yards to 170. Running back Tyler Williams had two touchdowns, while quarterback E.J. Hilliard threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

The Bandits return to action Saturday, visiting Omaha for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff.